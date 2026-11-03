Live election results: Minnesota school funding constitutional amendment

The Brief On ballots for Minnesotans this November was a constitutional amendment that would make changes to the state’s Permanent School Fund. A "yes" vote would approve changes that would mean more funding for schools, from a 2.5% payout to 4.5%, without an increase in correlating property taxes for residents. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.



As districts across the state continue to face tighter budgets due to both inflation and short-sighted budgeting prior to pandemic relief funds sunsetting, Minnesota voters have the option to amend the state’s constitution, allowing for more funding to flow into schools without raising property taxes in the process.

FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results

Minnesota school funding amendment

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Minnesota permanent school fund

Dig deeper:

The ballot question asked voters to change how much Minnesota’s Permanent School Fund pays public schools, which appeared on the ballot as: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?"

A "yes" vote would raise the payout rate to 4.5% of the fund's three-year rolling average value, an increase from 2.5% currently distributed to districts.

The backstory:

Established in 1858, the Permanent School Fund has experienced strong long-term investment growth, increasing in value from $675 million in 2010 to $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

In May 2024, the Minnesota Legislature created a Minnesota School Fund Task Force, which concluded that a 4.5% distribution rate calculated using a 3-year rolling average of fund value "best balances consistent annual distributions with long-term preservation of fund value." The fund has grown by an average of 5.61% since established.

The fund is managed by the Minnesota State Board of Investment (SBI), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Department of Education (MDE).