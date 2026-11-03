Minnesota weather: More gray with rounds of rain on Election Day

The Brief Election Day brings more rain showers across Minnesota, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain is expected to become steadier Tuesday night, with soaking rain continuing through much of Wednesday. An additional half inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible before drier conditions return Thursday.



If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, plan on bringing a raincoat or umbrella, as more rain is expected across Minnesota on Tuesday.

Rain showers on Election Day

What to expect:

Light to moderate rain showers will continue across the region as a large storm system slowly moves through the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 50s throughout the day. Cooler air will gradually move into the region, though the moisture-rich air mass will keep temperatures above seasonal averages.

Tuesday night stays cloudy and mild, with overnight lows in the mid-50s. The off-and-on showers are expected to become steadier overnight, bringing soaking rain that could last through much of Wednesday before tapering early Thursday.

Additional rainfall totals could range from a half inch to 1.5 inches across the region.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings steady, soaking rain to much of Minnesota as temperatures gradually fall into the low 50s.

Rain is expected to wrap up early Thursday, with drier conditions returning during the second half of the day. Some sunshine could break through Friday.

Another chance for showers is possible early in the weekend before drier weather returns Sunday and continues into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)