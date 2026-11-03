Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far from Monday into Election Day

The Brief Waves of rain moved across Minnesota Monday and into Tuesday, bringing significant rainfall to much of the state. Parts of northern Minnesota received more than 2 inches of rain, while the metro picked up nearly an inch. Additional rain is expected through Wednesday, with drier conditions returning Thursday.



Widespread rain moved across Minnesota Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing more than 2 inches to parts of northern Minnesota, with additional rain expected through Wednesday.

Rainy start to November

The backstory:

The bulk of the rain moved through Monday, with some of the highest totals reported in northern parts of the state.

Rain showers will continue off and on through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with additional showers expected Wednesday. Another half inch to an inch of rain is possible over the next 40 hours.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals so far.

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals from Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at statewide rainfall totals through 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Ely: 2.75 inches

Hibbing: 2.48 inches

Grand Marais: 2.26 inches

Morris: 2.01 inches

Duluth: 1.85 inches

Brainerd: 1.77 inches

Alexandria: 1.71 inches

Bemidji: 1.40 inches

La Crosse: 1.35 inches

St. Cloud: 1.17 inches

International Falls: 1.09 inches

Hinckley: 0.99 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.98 inches

Rochester: 0.95 inches

MSP Airport: 0.92 inches

Owatonna: 0.86 inches

Mankato: 0.82 inches

Willmar: 0.80 inches

Hayward: 0.80 inches

New Richmond: 0.78 inches

Red Wing: 0.77 inches

Hutchinson: 0.68 inches

Eau Claire: 0.62 inches

Marshall: 0.61 inches

Cambridge: 0.60 inches

Windom: 0.45 inches

Faribault: 0.42 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.37 inches

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals from Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Twin Cities metro as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

River Falls: 1.07 inches

Roseville: 1.07 inches

Minneapolis: 1.01 inches

Edina: 0.98 inches

Eagan: 0.97 inches

Prior Lake: 0.95 inches

Hugo: 0.93 inches

Stillwater: 0.93 inches

Woodbury: 0.93 inches

Minnetonka: 0.91 inches

Victoria: 0.91 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.87 inches

Scandia: 0.87 inches

Rosemount: 0.87 inches

Hudson: 0.86 inches

Hastings: 0.85 inches

North St. Paul: 0.83 inches

Somerset: 0.82 inches

Burnsville: 0.82 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.80 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.79 inches

Forest Lake: 0.75 inches

St. Paul: 0.73 inches

Lakeville: 0.72 inches

Waconia: 0.71 inches

Blaine: 0.71 inches

Rockford: 0.69 inches

Maple Plain: 0.68 inches

Mound: 0.68 inches

Jordan: 0.66 inches

Maple Grove: 0.65 inches

Carver: 0.63 inches

Rogers: 0.60 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.60 inches

Andover: 0.59 inches

Record-breaking rainfall in northern MN

Dig deeper:

Several northern Minnesota cities broke daily rainfall records Monday, Nov. 2, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992. Duluth also set a new daily rainfall record with 1.48 inches, surpassing the previous record of 1.22 inches set in 1961. International Falls recorded 1.05 inches, breaking its previous record of 0.62 inches set in 2000.

In addition to the rainfall records, several cities set new records for their warmest daily low temperatures Monday. Duluth and International Falls both recorded lows of 52 degrees, while Brainerd reached 55 degrees.