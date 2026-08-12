Minnesota governor's race set to be historic

The Brief The Minnesota governor's election will make state history in November. Regardless of whether Democrat U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar or Republican Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth wins, it will be the first time Minnesota elects a woman as governor. If Demuth wins, she will also be the first Black governor of Minnesota.



The Minnesota governor’s race is now set, and no matter who wins in November, it will be a historic election.

Historic governor's race

The backstory:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary election with 89.7% percent of the vote. On the Republican side, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth won the GOP nomination. She earned 44.3% percent of the vote, topping My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Kendall Qualls, who was the GOP-endorsed candidate.

Regardless of whether Klobuchar or Demuth wins, Minnesota voters will be electing the state’s first woman governor.

If Demuth wins, she will also become the first Black governor of Minnesota, according to data from the National Governor’s Association.

Dig deeper:

Demuth, 59, has served as speaker of the Minnesota House since 2024, the first Black lawmaker to serve in the role, and served as minority leader before that. She was first elected to the House in 2018. Before entering the House, she was a small business owner and served on the Rockville, Cold Spring, and Richmond (ROCORI) school board.

Klobuchar, 66, is in her fourth Senate term, after being the first woman to represent Minnesota in the position – first running in 2006 after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor. She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020. Since winning her election in 2006, Klobuchar has held a seat in the U.S. Senate, rising to 14th in the Senate in seniority, and the third Democrat in Senate party leadership.

FULL LIST: Minnesota primary election results