Effort to impeach Kristi Noem backed by Minnesota lawmakers

The Brief More than 50 Democratic lawmakers have co-signed an effort to impeach DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. The articles of impeachment are set to accuse Noem of obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust and "self-dealing" (improper use of funds). Minnesota Reps. Angie Craig and Betty McCollum have joined the effort.



Several Minnesota lawmakers are backing an effort signed by more than 50 Democrats in the House of Representatives to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem stemming from accusations of obstructing Congress and violating public trust.

Noem impeachment effort

What we know:

A total of 53 House Democrats have co-signed a bill set to be introduced by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (Illinois).

Tensions have risen in the Twin Cities following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE officer Jonathan Ross. The shooting has sparked protests across the city, including outside the regional ICE headquarters.

In December, the Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge, bringing more than 100 federal agents into the Twin Cities.

In January, the Department of Homeland Security launched a new 30-day surge, bringing a reported force of 1,500 ICE officers and 600 Homeland Security investigators into the state with an aim at tackling fraud.

According to Noem, the total has since increased to more than 2,000 agents presently operating within the state.

In the months prior to the focus on Minnesota, the Trump administration also sent additional troops to cities such as Portland, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Dig deeper:

The articles of impeachment that are set to be formally introduced on Jan. 14, 2026, will accuse Noem of three counts:

Obstruction of Congress: Stemming from members of Congress being denied entry to DHS facilities and for withholding congressionally appropriated disaster relief funding.

Violation of public trust: Allegedly denying ICE detainees due process and violating the First and Fourth amendments.

Self-dealing: Stemming from reports that Noem awarded $220 million in contracts to a firm run by her spokesperson's husband.

What they're saying:

"Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing. Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good," said Rep. Kelly in a statement on her official website. "From Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Secretary Noem is violating the Constitution while ruining — and ending — lives and separating families. It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law."

Minnesota Reps. Angie Craig and Betty McCollum also plan to support the impeachment efforts.

"Secretary Noem should be fired. If she is not, I support impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate for her obstruction of Congress and violation of public trust," said Rep. McCollum in a statement. "This past year, Americans in cities across the United States have felt the chaos and terror of Secretary Noem’s Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Secretary Noem has demonstrated that she is unable to enforce immigration law in a peaceful and ethical manner. Her deployment of unprofessional, poorly trained, masked immigration agents has put our neighbors in danger of physical harm."

Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers, along with mayors Jacob Frey and Kaohly Her, along with Gov. Tim Walz, have also been vocal critics of DHS immigration enforcement efforts in the wake of the shooting of Renee Good.