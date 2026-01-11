Sec. Noem defends narrative of Minneapolis ICE shooting after new video released

The Brief Sec. Noem defended her description of the moments leading up to the ICE shooting in Minneapolis during a CNN interview on Sunday. CNN host Jake Tapper grilled the Homeland Security leader over her claims that Renee Good attacked ICE officers as they tried to push a stuck vehicle. A new video released on Saturday shows the three minutes leading up to the shooting on Wednesday in Minneapolis.



Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem is defending her original statements on the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis by an ICE officer after a new video was released over the weekend showing what happened before shots were fired.

Sec. Noem defends original statement

The backstory:

The new video posted by Homeland Security appears to be cell phone video showing the three minutes before shots were fired in the area of 34th Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.

In the video, Good is seen in her Honda Pilot blocking the road as ICE officers stand together down the street.

Despite Good being parked sideways in the roadway, other cars seem to pass through the street without issue – including SUVs with dark-tinted windows that were parked near the ICE squad truck. After another SUV passes, Good appears to be waving at the ICE squad when the truck stops and an officer hops out.

Dig deeper:

In early statements, Sec. Noem said ICE officers had gotten their vehicle stuck in snow when they were confronted by Good.

Early Wednesday afternoon, speaking just hours after the shooting in Brownsville, Texas, Noem said: "They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him."

Speaking in Minneapolis later that evening, Noem said: "One of the vehicles became stuck and ensnared in the snow. Law enforcement were attempting to push out this vehicle when a mob of agitators that were harassing them all day began blocking them in, shouting at them and impeding law enforcement operations, ICE officers and agents approached the vehicle of the individual in question who was blocking the officers and with her vehicle, and she had been stalking and impeding their work all throughout the day. ICE agents repeatedly ordered her to get out of the car and to stop obstructing law enforcement, but she refused to obey their commands. She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

In the new video, there doesn't appear to be a stuck vehicle, at least in the three minutes prior to shots being fired. During an interview on State of the Union, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Sec. Noem about the stuck vehicle.

"Those officers have been out on enforcement action," Noem said Sunday morning. "A vehicle had been stuck, they had come to help get that vehicle out. That's when the individual started blocking traffic for minutes."

What they're saying:

Tapper: "You said the woman attacked them and surrounded them and attempted to run them over and rammed the vehicle."

Noem: "[She] blocked the road for a long time, and was yelling at them and impeding a federal law enforcement investigation. That's what you need to focus on, Jake, because they were breaking the law by impeding and obstructing a law enforcement operation, they were breaking the law already, and these officers were doing their due diligence. What their training had prepared them to do to make sure they were handling it appropriately."

Big picture view:

Sunday morning, Sec. Noem announced that hundreds more federal law enforcement officers were headed to the Twin Cities as part of a new surge. It's unclear where this will put the federal headcount in Minnesota.