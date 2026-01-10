Minneapolis ICE shooting: New video from DHS shows what led up to shooting

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a new video showing the moments leading up to the fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting. Renee Good, 37, was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. The video shows Good in her car, which is parked vertical in the street, seemingly honking her horn.



A new video from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shows what led up to the fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting.

New video of ICE shooting

What we know:

The video from DHS shows the scene before the fatal shooting, but cuts off about four seconds before the shooting actually happened.

Video shows Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent, in her car. The car is parked vertically, partially blocking traffic.

Good is seemingly honking her horn repeatedly, but the video doesn't clearly show that.

There is a lot of crashing and banging noises in the car, but it is unclear where that is coming from.

The video shows ICE agents standing in the street, and then one of them approaches Good's car in an unmarked pickup truck.

An ICE agent then stands by Good's car, filming the encounter on his phone.

Good then tries to back up, and the video cuts off before the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

The video is low quality, and doesn't show much. DHS did not say who took the video.

Renee Good fatally shot by ICE agent

The backstory:

Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, on Wednesday morning. Federal officials claim self-defense, but local officials have disputed that claim after reviewing videos of the shooting.

The killing has sparked protests in Minneapolis. A protest downtown Friday got heated, and police issued a dispersal order and an arrest order for protesters who remain, and thousands gathered for a protest in Powderhorn Park Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, ICE's presence in the Twin Cities has prompted some schools to close on Friday, and Minneapolis Public Schools will provide optional e-learning through Feb. 12. Protesters are calling for ICE to leave Minnesota, while educators are demanding ICE stay away from schools.

This isn't the only video that has been released showing the shooting. One video appears to show the point of view of the agent who shot Good.

