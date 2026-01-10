Minnesota Congressional reps make 'oversight visit' to ICE headquarters

The Brief Three Minnesota Congressional representatives are making an oversight visit to the regional ICE headquarters in Minnesota. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, and Kelly Morrison entered the facility shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday. A news conference is expected after the visit.



Minnesota Congressional reps are making an "oversight visit" to the regional ICE headquarters in the Twin Cities on Saturday.

Reps. Omar, Craig, Morrison visit Whipple Building

What we know:

Shortly after 9 a.m., Reps. Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, and Kelly Morrison walked up to the gates of the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling. The Congressional reps said they were there as part of an oversight visit.

The Whipple Building is a federal facility that houses the regional ICE headquarters in Minnesota and immigration court.

The backstory:

The visit comes four days after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed in south Minneapolis by ICE officer Jonathan Ross. The shooting has sparked days of protests in the Twin Cities, including outside the Whipple Building.

The shooting came amid a surge of ICE officers and Department of Homeland Security investigators in Minnesota.

Timeline:

The reps were briefly stopped at the gate before being allowed to enter within about ten minutes. A news conference is expected to be held after the visit. You can watch it on the player above.