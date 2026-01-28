LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Lawmakers and leaders to discuss ICE activity, constitutional rights

The Brief State and local leaders in Minnesota will discuss ICE activity and planned legislation aimed at protecting constitutional rights. During a town hall event, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid and a man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



Immigration enforcement operations are ongoing in Minnesota, with state and local leaders set to discuss ICE activity and related legislation on Wednesday.

Recently, Border Czar Tom Homan arrived in Minnesota to oversee the immigration enforcement operations following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Homan met with local leaders on Tuesday, including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Meanwhile, new details emerged in the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti, including that two federal officers fired shots and investigators have body-camera video from at least four Border Patrol agents on scene. This comes as President Trump says he wants to see a "very honorable and honest investigation" into Pretti's death.

In a separate incident, Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid during a town hall event on Tuesday night, hours after Trump talked negatively about Omar in Iowa. Police arrested the man on suspicion of assault and a forensic team is investigating the liquid used in the attack.

Happening at noon on Wednesday, state and local leaders are expected to discuss ICE activity and planned legislation aimed at protecting constitutional rights.

Find live updates on this shooting below. Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. Live events and other updates can be viewed below.

10:30 a.m. – Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to deliver floor speeches on ICE

Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are set to deliver remarks on the Senate Floor about Operation Metro Surge and the ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota. The speeches will take place at approximately 3 p.m. CT and can be viewed in the player above.

"I’m taking the Senate floor to share the story of what’s happening in Minnesota at the hands of ICE and CBP – but more importantly, I’ll be imploring my colleagues (regardless of party) to use our power to rein in ICE’s lawlessness," Sen. Smith said in a post on social media.

9:20 a.m. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visits Alex Pretti memorial site

Minnesota gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, visited the memorial site for 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

"I made a promise to Alex’s parents to continue to tell his story," Gov. Walz wrote in a social media post after visiting the memorial site. "An ICU nurse at the VA, an outdoorsman, a deeply generous, compassionate friend and family member, and a true son of Minnesota. Rest in peace, Alex."

Pretti was shot and killed during an encounter with federal agents at the scene of an immigration enforcement operation on Saturday, Jan. 24. In a report to Congress, the Department of Homeland Security says two federal officers fired shots.

8:45 a.m. – Mayor Frey responds to Trump

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to President Donald Trump in a post on social media Tuesday morning.

"The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to MPLS & is from Ecuador. It’s similar to the policy your guy Rudy had in NYC. Everyone should feel safe calling 911," wrote Frey.

8:05 a.m. – President Trump says Mayor Frey is ‘playing with fire’

President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a post on Truth Social, saying, "Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.’ This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!"

6:45 a.m. – Rep. Omar assaulted at town hall

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) was sprayed with an unknown liquid by a man using a syringe during a town hall event on Tuesday night. Omar approached the man before another individual tackled him. Omar returned to the podium to continue her speech, calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign and raising the possibility of impeachment.

Omar later took to social media, saying, "I’m OK. I’m a survivor, so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

Police arrested the man on suspicion of assault. A forensic team is investigating the liquid used in the attack. The man has not yet been charged as of Wednesday morning.

6:30 – Lawmakers to talk ICE operations, constitutional rights

State and local leaders are scheduled to hold a virtual community briefing Wednesday at noon to address ICE activity in Minneapolis and planned legislation aimed at protecting constitutional rights.

According to a press release, House DFL floor leader Jamie Long, Senate President Bobby Joe Champion and Sen. Omar Fateh will discuss proposed legislation that would provide a new cause of action in state courts, giving Minnesotans a pathway to seek justice when officials violate their constitutional rights. Minneapolis City Council member Aurin Chowdhury and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are also expected to provide community updates.