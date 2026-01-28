Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed by man with syringe; FBI leading investigation

The Brief The FBI is leading the investigation after Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a liquid during her town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday. A man approached the podium as Omar spoke and sprayed her with a liquid. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty confirmed on Wednesday the liquid was "non-toxic."



The FBI is leading an investigation into the suspect who sprayed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with a liquid during her Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday.

FBI investigating spraying incident

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to FOX 9 that the FBI is leading the investigation into Tuesday's incident.

Rep. Omar (D-Minnesota) was approached by a man in the crowd, who sprayed a liquid from a syringe onto her as she stood at the podium during a town hall meeting to update the public on current ICE operations.

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty confirmed on Wednesday the liquid was "non-toxic."

During the encounter, the man can be heard yelling in her direction, after she had just referenced the impeachment of DHS Secretary Krist Noem.

The man was tackled, and the Minneapolis Police Department said officers working the event arrested him. He was booked into jail for third-degree assault.

Rep. Omar insisted on continuing her speech, and the event, after he was taken away.

Tuesday's town hall was her first in-person meeting of 2026.