Trump wants ‘honest investigation’ into Alex Pretti’s death

The Brief A Minneapolis man was shot and killed by federal agents Saturday. State and federal authorities are at odds over the investigation into the shooting. President Donald Trump says he is "watching over" the investigation.



President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he wants to see a "very honorable and honest investigation" into the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed during an encounter with federal agents at the scene of an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis Saturday.

Pretti killed by federal agents

The backstory:

Federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fatally shot a man Saturday morning. This is the third shooting involving federal agents in Minnesota this month, including when Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7.

Thousands of federal agents are in Minnesota as part of a larger targeted immigration enforcement effort known as ‘Operation Metro Surge.’

In a report to Congress, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says two federal officers fired shots on Saturday during the encounter in south Minneapolis, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Legal battle over investigation

What we know:

A U.S. District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) over the weekend saying the federal government must preserve all evidence related to Pretti’s death.

A ruling is pending in the state’s lawsuit against federal agencies to preserve evidence until state investigators get a chance to inspect it.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said DHS is leading the federal probe into this weekend’s shooting.

"Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI have teamed up for an investigation. And there’s also an internal CBP investigation, an internal review of what is happening on the ground in Minnesota," said Leavitt.

A DHS spokesperson said investigators have bodycam video from at least four border patrol agents who were on the scene, according to the AP.

Plus, there is no indication of a civil rights investigation into the shooting, which the Department of Justice (DOJ) typically launches for potential criminal violations when civilians are shot by law enforcement officers.

Timeline:

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) superintendent Drew Evans said state investigators were initially denied access to the scene by federal authorities, even after obtaining a judicial warrant.

"In instances where there’s concurrent state and federal jurisdiction over a matter, I’m not aware of an instance where that’s ever happened," said Evans.

BCA investigators were at the scene on Sunday and Tuesday. FOX 9 crews saw investigators working near the growing memorial near 26th and Nicollet in Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

"We’re doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation," Trump said in front of the White House.

Governor Tim Walz called Trump Monday and said he made his priorities clear, including the need for an independent "impartial investigation."