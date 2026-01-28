Minneapolis nurses hold vigil for Alex Pretti after fatal shooting

The Brief Nurses held a prayer vigil for Alex Pretti at 26th and Nicollet Wednesday night. Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration operation on Jan. 24. The vigil highlighted the community's call for change.



Community gathers in support

What we know:

The street was packed with both nurses and non-nurses, all holding candles in memory of Pretti. Music played, and attendees chanted, "This is what community looks like," creating a somber yet unified atmosphere.

Many nurses expressed seeing themselves in Pretti, emphasizing their shared commitment to helping others.

"It's something that we could all see ourselves doing," said Melinda Shuldhiess, a nurse. "Just like jumping in and helping somebody when they were in need."

Nurses' reflections

What they're saying:

Brittany Ettinger shared, "Every single nurse you see here tonight can see themselves in Alex Pretti’s shoes... We see that, and we notice that if we were there that day we would’ve done the same thing."

Tracey Dittrich added, "Alex was out helping someone just like we do every day... We don’t care where you’re from."

The vigil underscored the nurses' desire for change, highlighting their dedication to community care and the impact of Pretti's actions.