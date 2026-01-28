Alex Pretti had confrontation with federal agents 11 days before fatal shooting, video shows

The Brief Alex Pretti had a confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent. Video of the incident shows Pretti being tackled by agents after yelling and spitting at them near their vehicle, then kicking the vehicle twice and breaking a tail light. Pretti is taken to the ground and is eventually able to get free. He was not taken into custody.



Newly-obtained video Wednesday night shows Alex Pretti had a confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was fatally shot in south Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti's Jan. 13 confrontation with federal agents

What we know:

According to video obtained by FOX 9, Pretti is seen on Jan. 13 in a crowd of observers with whistles who are cursing at immigration agents near the area of E. 36th Street and Park Avenue. Video shows Pretti being thrown to the ground as a physical altercation ensues with several federal agents.

Another angle of the incident shows Pretti approaching the vehicle in use by federal agents as he yells and spits in their direction, and gives them the middle finger. Pretti then kicks the back of the vehicle twice, breaking the passenger side tail light.

Agents then exit the vehicle and tackle Pretti.

Pretti is eventually able to get free from the struggle, and was not taken into custody.

According to Bill Melugin with FOX News, DHS is aware of the incident and it is under investigation.

Pretty family attorney responds

What they're saying:

The Pretti family shared this statement through their attorney, Steve Sleicher:

"A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing at the hands of ICE on Jan 24."

Alex Pretti fatally shot Jan. 24

The backstory:

On Jan. 24, Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents during an immigration enforcement operation near the area of 26th and Nicollet. He was trying to help a woman who had been shoved to the ground by federal agents before he was tackled, disarmed and fatally shot.

Pretti’s death is the second involving federal agents since the start of Operation Metro Surge.

Renee Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7 during an incident involving ICE agents as she tried to flee the area of an immigration operation.