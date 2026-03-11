Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota snow totals from March 10-11

By
Published  March 11, 2026 9:41am CDT
Winter Weather
Minnesota snow causing slick spots on roads

Winter weather is back, with flakes falling across the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Snow has led to slush on the roads in the Twin Cities metro, which is creating slick spots on roadways – especially on bridges and overpasses, as well as side streets and parking lots.

The Brief

    • Several inches of snow fell across areas northeast of the Twin Cities and in western Wisconsin from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
    • Accumulations were lighter in the Twin Cities metro, ranging from a dusting to about 2 inches.
    • Find a list of snow totals below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin picked up several inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while accumulations were lighter in the Twin Cities metro. 

The warm ground helped keep snow totals lower, but snowfall did create slippery conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

Forecast:

Snow wrapped up around sunrise Wednesday and skies will clear, making way for afternoon sun and a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities. Any snow that did fall is expected to melt pretty quickly. 

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

Snow totals late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snow totals across Minnesota and western Wisconsin as of Wednesday morning:

  • Clam Lake, Wisconsin: 5.9 inches
  • Hayward, Wisconsin: 4.8 inches
  • Duluth: 4 inches
  • Mahtowa: 3.6 inches
  • Cloquet: 3 inches
  • Little Falls: 3 inches
  • North Branch: 2.3 inches
  • Oak Grove: 2 inches
  • Milaca: 2 inches
  • Cumberland, Wisconsin: 2 inches
  • Brooklyn Park: 1.8 inches
  • Two Harbors: 1.7 inches
  • Corcoran: 1.6 inches
  • Anoka: 1.5 inches
  • Clear Lake, Wisconsin: 1.5 inches
  • St. Cloud: 1.5 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 1.3 inches
  • Plymouth: 1.2 inches
  • Stillwater: 1.1 inches
  • White Bear Lake: 1 inch
  • Brainerd: 1 inch
  • Chanhassen: 0.9 inches
  • MSP Airport: 0.8 inches

The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service. 

