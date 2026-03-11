Minnesota snow totals from March 10-11
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin picked up several inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while accumulations were lighter in the Twin Cities metro.
The warm ground helped keep snow totals lower, but snowfall did create slippery conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.
Forecast:
Snow wrapped up around sunrise Wednesday and skies will clear, making way for afternoon sun and a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities. Any snow that did fall is expected to melt pretty quickly.
Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals
Snow totals late Tuesday through early Wednesday.
By the numbers:
Here's a look at snow totals across Minnesota and western Wisconsin as of Wednesday morning:
- Clam Lake, Wisconsin: 5.9 inches
- Hayward, Wisconsin: 4.8 inches
- Duluth: 4 inches
- Mahtowa: 3.6 inches
- Cloquet: 3 inches
- Little Falls: 3 inches
- North Branch: 2.3 inches
- Oak Grove: 2 inches
- Milaca: 2 inches
- Cumberland, Wisconsin: 2 inches
- Brooklyn Park: 1.8 inches
- Two Harbors: 1.7 inches
- Corcoran: 1.6 inches
- Anoka: 1.5 inches
- Clear Lake, Wisconsin: 1.5 inches
- St. Cloud: 1.5 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.3 inches
- Plymouth: 1.2 inches
- Stillwater: 1.1 inches
- White Bear Lake: 1 inch
- Brainerd: 1 inch
- Chanhassen: 0.9 inches
- MSP Airport: 0.8 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.