Minnesota snow totals from March 10-11

The Brief Several inches of snow fell across areas northeast of the Twin Cities and in western Wisconsin from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Accumulations were lighter in the Twin Cities metro, ranging from a dusting to about 2 inches. Find a list of snow totals below.



The warm ground helped keep snow totals lower, but snowfall did create slippery conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

Forecast:

Snow wrapped up around sunrise Wednesday and skies will clear, making way for afternoon sun and a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities. Any snow that did fall is expected to melt pretty quickly.

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

Snow totals late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snow totals across Minnesota and western Wisconsin as of Wednesday morning:

Clam Lake, Wisconsin: 5.9 inches

Hayward, Wisconsin: 4.8 inches

Duluth: 4 inches

Mahtowa: 3.6 inches

Cloquet: 3 inches

Little Falls: 3 inches

North Branch: 2.3 inches

Oak Grove: 2 inches

Milaca: 2 inches

Cumberland, Wisconsin: 2 inches

Brooklyn Park: 1.8 inches

Two Harbors: 1.7 inches

Corcoran: 1.6 inches

Anoka: 1.5 inches

Clear Lake, Wisconsin: 1.5 inches

St. Cloud: 1.5 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.3 inches

Plymouth: 1.2 inches

Stillwater: 1.1 inches

White Bear Lake: 1 inch

Brainerd: 1 inch

Chanhassen: 0.9 inches

MSP Airport: 0.8 inches