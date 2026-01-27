Rep. Omar sprayed, man tackled during townhall event on ICE operations
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with liquid after being approached at the podium during a townhall meeting in north Minneapolis being held to update the public on current ICE operations.
Rep. Omar sprayed at townhall
What we know:
In her first in-person townhall meeting of 2026, Rep. Omar was joined in north Minneapolis by local and state officials to "provide an update on the work being done at the local, state, and federal levels to hold ICE accountable for their unlawful terrorization of Minnesota communities."
While she was speaking, Rep. Omar was approached by a man in the crowd, who appeared to spray some sort of liquid in her direction.
The man was then tackled and apprehended by security stand onsite, during which he can be heard back yelling in her direction.
Rep. Omar then continued her speech, referencing the impeachment of DHS Secretary Krist Noem.
