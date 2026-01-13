LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Additional agents expected despite legal challenge

The Brief Minnesota leaders are suing the Trump administration over ICE operations. The lawsuit accuses the federal government of "targeting" the State of Minnesota as a way to "punish" political opponents in blue states. Meanwhile, ICE enforcement continues in the Twin Cities metro, with reports of even more ICE agents on their way to the state. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



The number of ICE agents operating in Minnesota is expected to increase, even as state and city leaders attempt to stop the escalation through legal action.

Find live updates on ICE in Minnesota below.

9 a.m. - Temporary protected status ending for Somalis

FOX News reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration will not extend temporary protected status for Somalis, which is set to expire on March 17. The ending of temporary protected status affects only about 500 to 600 of the approximately 37,000 Somali-born people living in Minnesota.

Temporary protected status was first granted to Somalis in 1991 and was last extended under the Biden administration in September 2024. President Trump announced the termination in November, with Homeland Security still reviewing the decision.

Lawsuit over ICE operations in Minnesota

The backstory:

Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the Trump administration in attempt to end the surge of ICE agents. The lawsuit alleges the federal government is targeting Minnesota as a way to punish political opponents in Democratic-led states.

Ellison says the number of ICE agents currently operating in the Twin Cities is estimated to be over 2,000, surpassing the combined number of police officers in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

State and city leaders say the scope of the enforcement activities are having a negative impact on local businesses and schools. Several Twin Cities restaurants have temporarily closed or kept their doors locked due to immigration enforcement raids, citing employee fears and customer safety concerns. Some schools have also canceled classes, while others are providing e-learning options for students.

The other side:

In response, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calls the lawsuit an "illegal action" by corrupt and activist politicians.

The case will make its way through the courts, but there’s no clear timeline on how long it could take a judge to issue a ruling.

President Trump also defended the ICE operations on social media Tuesday, writing in part, "Fear not great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning and retribution is coming."

More ICE agents coming to MN amid protests

Local perspective:

Despite the legal challenge, local leaders say even more federal agents may be headed to Minnesota. Last week, FOX News reported an additional 1,000 Border Patrol agents were coming to the state. Then, over the weekend, Sec. Kristi Noem said hundreds more officers were headed to Minnesota to keep federal law enforcement officers safe.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez urged residents to remain cautious while running errands and seek community help if needed.

The Whipple Federal Building, which serves as the base for ICE operations, has become a focal point for anti-ICE protests. Over the past 24 hours, the complex has been surrounded by barricades.

Students across the Twin Cities metro area have also participated in walkout protests against ICE's presence in Minnesota, with more planned in the coming days.