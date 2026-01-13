6 MN federal prosecutors resign amid investigation into Renee Good's widow: report

The Brief Joe Thompson, who was Acting U.S. Attorney and investigated billions in fraud in Minnesota, has resigned along with five other federal prosecutors. The New York Times is reporting he and other prosecutors resigned after being pushed to investigate the widow of the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis last week. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Six prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota have resigned in the wake of a reported investigation into the widow of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Among the resignations is First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, who has been the face of the Minnesota fraud investigations.

Joe Thompson resigns

What we know:

Thompson was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation in Minnesota, and was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as acting U.S. Attorney in Minnesota earlier this year. As First Assistant U.S. Attorney, he announced additional charges related to various fraud investigations in state programs in December 2025.

The New York Times is reporting Thompson and other prosecutors resigned after they were pushed to investigate the widow of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

According to the New York Times, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melinda Williams, Harry Jacobs, and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez were among the other prosecutors who stepped down.

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 has attempted to reach out to Thompson and the other prosecutors to learn more about their decision to resign.

Walz: Trump pushing people out of Justice Department

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz announced that six federal prosecutors had resigned from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Thompson's resignation, Walz said: "Joe Thompson is a principled public servant who spent more than a decade achieving justice for Minnesotans. This is a huge loss for our state. This is the latest sign that President Trump is pushing nonpartisan career professionals out of the Department of Justice and replacing them with his sycophants."

In a tweet, Mayor Jacob Frey said: "These prosecutors are heroes, and the people pushing to prosecute Renee's widow are monsters. In their pursuit of cruelty, the administration also just set back the work of fighting fraud by pushing out the prosecutors who were working on those cases."