Trump appoints Feeding Our Future prosecutor to Acting US Attorney for Minnesota

The Brief President Donald Trump has appointed Joseph Thompson to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota. Thompson served as the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. He's a native Minnesotan, and has worked for 16 years as a federal prosecutor.



Thompson's appointment comes after U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger resigned ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Feeding Our Future prosector appointed

Local perspective:

Thompson has served as a federal prosecutor for 16 years, including in Minnesota since 2014.

He served as the chief of fraud and public corruption section, during which he was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. The Feeding Our Future fraud scheme was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as the largest COVD-19 fraud in the United States.

He also served on the special counsel team investigating classified documents that were found at the Penn-Biden Center in Washington, D.C., and at former President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, a press release states.

Before coming to Minnesota, Thompson served as a federal prosector in Chicago from 2009-2014, where he focused on prosecuting street gangs, drug cartels, politicians and domestic terrorists. He also taught law school and worked in private practice.

Thompson was born and raised in Minnesota and attended Gustavus Adolphus College before getting a law degree from Stanford Law School.

What they're saying:

"I am honored and humbled to be asked to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota," Thompson said in a press release. "I look forward to continuing our office’s work combatting violent crime, the scourge of fentanyl and other deadly drugs, and the shocking and unacceptable levels of fraud in our state government programs."