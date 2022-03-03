Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
Here's a list of the 49 people who have been charged in connection to the "massive" $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.
Feeding Our Future fraud case: Shakopee couple indicted, case now stands at 50 defendants
A Shakopee couple was indicted on Wednesday for their alleged roles in the Feeding Our Future fraud case, putting the number of defendants in the massive fraud case at 50.
Feeding Our Future fraud case sees its first guilty pleas
The first three defendants have pleaded guilty in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case that is said to amount to $250 million.
3 Feeding Our Future defendants set to change pleas
NEW: Guilty pleas could soon be coming in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case as three defendants in the case have scheduled change of plea hearings this week.
Feeding Our Future: Minneapolis councilman's wife under scrutiny for potential connections to case
A Minneapolis city council member is dodging questions about his wife's possible connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud case.
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge.
Minnesota senator sought new meal site as Feeding Our Future probe intensified
As Minnesota temporarily put the brakes on dozens of new meal locations sponsored by Feeding Our Future in spring 2021, a state lawmaker was privately lobbying for one new site to be added to the system.
Judge rebukes Walz for 'false' statements in Feeding Our Future fraud case
In a rare public rebuke, a Ramsey County judge on Friday criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for making what the judge called "inaccurate statements" about a massive fraud case.
Feeding Our Future fraud: Gov. Walz wants investigation of judge
Making his first public comments since the indictment of 48 people in what authorities describe as the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S., Gov. Walz says there should be an investigation into why a Ramsey County judge allowed the alleged fraud to continue.
MDE sues Feeding Our Future after fraud investigation
In the wake of nearly 50 federal indictments alleging massive fraud from a Minnesota meal program for children, the Minnesota Department of Education is hoping to recover both money and its reputation.
Feeding Our Future: 47 people charged in $250M fraud scheme
The founder of Feeding Our Future and 46 others have been charged in what federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country.
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation puts nonprofits under Minnesota lawmakers' microscope
An attorney for the Minnesota Department of Education said Wednesday that a federal investigation is ongoing into what he called "one of the largest fraud occurrences in state history" at a meals program and hinted about grand jury involvement.
Feeding Our Future investigated for fraud, AG Ellison confirms
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has confirmed an ongoing investigation into St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future for potential violations of non-profit and charities laws in the wake of an FBI probe last month.