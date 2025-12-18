6 charged in Minnesota Medicaid fraud as $18B programs probed

The Brief Six new people have been charged with defrauding child nutrition, autism, and housing stability programs in Minnesota. Investigations have expanded to include a new Medicaid program, with $350 million in proven fraud so far. Prosecutors estimate that a significant portion of $18 billion spent on high-risk programs could be fraudulent.



Prosecutors have charged six individuals with defrauding various state programs, with investigations now extending into Minnesota's Medicaid program.

Fraud investigations in Minnesota

What we know:

Prosecutors have filed new charges against six people – Hassan Ahmed Hussein, Ahmed Abdirashid Mohamed, Abdinajib Hassan Yussuf, Kaamil Omar Sallah, Anthony Waddell Jefferson, and Lester Brown. They are accused of defrauding autism and housing stability programs. Investigations have expanded to a new Medicaid program, with $350 million in proven fraud so far.

Prosecutors' concerns

What they're saying:

The state has identified 14 programs as "high risk," costing taxpayers $18 billion since 2018. Thompson noted that a significant portion of this amount could be fraudulent, estimating that it might be half or more.

The scale of the issue

By the numbers:

Investigators have charged 92 people across various programs, and the numbers are still growing. Prosecutors have proven about $350 million in fraud so far, but they believe this is just the beginning.