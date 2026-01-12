ICE officers use tear gas after confrontation in Minneapolis near shooting memorial

The Brief ICE officers used tear gas to disperse protesters during an incident Monday afternoon in Minneapolis, The incident happened at East 35th Street and Park Avenue, just a couple blocks from the spot where Renee Good was shot last week. The driver says he is a U.S. citizen and was ultimately let go by ICE. He doesn't know why he was stopped but believes it was due to being Latino.



ICE officers deployed tear gas during a confrontation with activists just a couple of blocks from the memorial site for Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Protesters clash with police

What we know:

Around 12:45 p.m., federal law enforcement officers were involved in a confrontation with protesters in the area of East 35th Street and Park Avenue, just two blocks from the spot where Renee Good was shot at 34th and Portland.

In a post on Bluesky, Minneapolis Council Member Jason Chavez says ICE officers "rammed" into a car and then questioned the immigration status of the driver – who Chavez said was a U.S. citizen. Chavez said the officers also used a chemical irritant that appeared to be tear gas.

What they're saying:

At the scene, FOX 9 saw a Subaru with a smashed rear bumper. Speaking after the fact, the man who was questioned said he believes he was stopped purely because he is Latino.

"Because I look Latino, that's it," he said. "I don't look white or got blue eyes. I'm sorry to say that guys. They saw this mustache and they saw me with a hat and they were like ‘Oh, this guy looks like a target. Let's pull him over.’"

The man says the officers turned on their lights to stop him. He took a left turn and said before he could pull over to stop, they hit him.

Big picture view:

The man says he told the officers he was a citizen but refused to show documents. However, he says they checked his plates, and he believes they verified his identity that way.

As the investigation was underway, a crowd of "observers" gathered and things got tense. Eventually, the law enforcement officers used tear gas to clear the crowd and leave the scene.