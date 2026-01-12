Several Twin Cities restaurants closed Monday due ICE safety concerns: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As federal agents continue to come to the Twin Cities for immigration enforcement operations, several metro eating establishments say they will be closed Monday.
Several businesses are closed due to safety concerns with the increased presence of ICE agents. Tensions remain high following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent near 34th and Portland in south Minneapolis.
Twin Cities businesses closing Monday
What we know:
At least a dozen Twin Cities restaurants will be closed Monday due to safety concerns involving the increased presence of ICE agents. Here’s the current list:
- El Burrito Mercado, St. Paul (closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday)
- Bravi’s, Shakopee (closed until at least Tuesday)
- Casa Deli in Savage & Hopkins (closed until further notice)
- Don Papi Chulo, Inver Grove Heights (Closed until further notice)
- La Loma Tamales, Minneapolis (closed until further notice)
- Salsa a la Salsa, Minneapolis (closed until further notice)
- Chimborazo, Minneapolis & St. Paul (open, but locked doors, knock or wave and you will get service)
- El Sazon Tacos & More, Eagan (closed until further notice)
- Vive Tropico MN, Minneapolis (closed until further notice)
- Mothership Pizza Paradise, Edina (closed until 4 p.m. Tuesday)
- Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina (closed Monday and Tuesday)
- La Michoacana Monarca, St. Paul (closed all week)
- GrandeSunrise Mexican Restaurant, West St. Paul (temporarily closed)
Your rights if ICE shows up at your door
What you can do:
There have been several reports of federal agents doing door-to-door immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities. The City of Minneapolis is sharing a list of reminders for residents if an agent is at your home.
Renee Good fatal shooting
Federal agents were on the scene of an immigration enforcement operation when they say Good was interfering. Her vehicle was blocking the street, and she was told to get out of the car before attempting to drive away.
Officials say Jonathan Ross, fearing he was going to be run over by Good, fatally shot the 37-year-old.