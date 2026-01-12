Several Twin Cities restaurants closed Monday due ICE safety concerns: List

The Brief More than a dozen Twin Cities restaurants say they are closed Monday due to safety concerns with ongoing ICE activity. Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said Monday more agents are on the way for immigration enforcement operations to start the week. Tensions are high in the Twin Cities after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7.



As federal agents continue to come to the Twin Cities for immigration enforcement operations, several metro eating establishments say they will be closed Monday.

Several businesses are closed due to safety concerns with the increased presence of ICE agents. Tensions remain high following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent near 34th and Portland in south Minneapolis.

Twin Cities businesses closing Monday

What we know:

At least a dozen Twin Cities restaurants will be closed Monday due to safety concerns involving the increased presence of ICE agents. Here’s the current list:

Your rights if ICE shows up at your door

What you can do:

There have been several reports of federal agents doing door-to-door immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities. The City of Minneapolis is sharing a list of reminders for residents if an agent is at your home.

Renee Good fatal shooting

Federal agents were on the scene of an immigration enforcement operation when they say Good was interfering. Her vehicle was blocking the street, and she was told to get out of the car before attempting to drive away.

Officials say Jonathan Ross, fearing he was going to be run over by Good, fatally shot the 37-year-old.