Minnesota crime lab's expired solution raises DWI case doubts

The Brief A defense attorney claims a Minnesota crime lab used expired testing solutions, affecting blood alcohol results. The lab serves Anoka, Wright and Sherburne counties and insists the results remain reliable. Past issues with the lab include inflated urine alcohol test results in 2010.



A defense attorney is challenging the reliability of blood alcohol test results from a Minnesota crime lab.

'We believe he was erroneously charged': attorney

What we know:

Roseville-based attorney Chuck Ramsay argues that the lab admitted to using an expired solution for testing blood alcohol samples in July 2023, potentially affecting the accuracy of the results. According to a letter, the lab said nine cases were impacted.

What they're saying:

"There’s no trust me in science, and what the lab is asking us to do is just trust them," he said. "That what they found – that what we found – doesn’t affect the test results."

According to a letter, the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory, which serves Anoka, Wright and Sherburne counties, maintains that the results are still reliable despite using the expired solution.

The backstory:

This is not the first time the lab has faced scrutiny. In 2010, it admitted that urine alcohol test results were about a third higher than they should have been.

Impact on DWI cases

Ramsay said the use of an expired solution could unfairly impact individuals, leading to loss of driver's licenses, criminal charges and other serious consequences.

The attorney's client's DWI trial has been delayed due to the lab's admission, and there is ongoing concern about the accuracy of the test results.

The other side:

The lab did not immediately respond to a request for comment.