ICE agents arrest 2 people in Maplewood on Sunday
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were taken into custody by ICE on Sunday in Maplewood, the police department said in a post.
ICE arrests in Maplewood
What we know:
In a Facebook post, Maplewood Public Safety said they are aware of two ICE apprehensions that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
One happened in the area of the former Macy's lot at Maplewood Mall. The other was in the Hyvee lot off White Bear Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Police say they were not involved in either arrest.
What you can do:
It's not yet clear who was arrested or why they were targeted by ICE.
The backstory:
The arrests come on the heels of a stand-off on Saturday in Chanhassen as ICE agents attempted to arrest two construction workers at a home.
The incident drew a crowd as protesters showed up to oppose the actions by ICE.