ICE agents arrest 2 people in Maplewood on Sunday

The Brief Maplewood police say two ICE arrests were made in the city on Sunday. One happened near Maplewood Mall while the other was along White Bear Avenue near a Hyvee. Maplewood police were not involved in either arrest.



Two people were taken into custody by ICE on Sunday in Maplewood, the police department said in a post.

ICE arrests in Maplewood

What we know:

In a Facebook post, Maplewood Public Safety said they are aware of two ICE apprehensions that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One happened in the area of the former Macy's lot at Maplewood Mall. The other was in the Hyvee lot off White Bear Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they were not involved in either arrest.

What you can do:

It's not yet clear who was arrested or why they were targeted by ICE.

The backstory:

The arrests come on the heels of a stand-off on Saturday in Chanhassen as ICE agents attempted to arrest two construction workers at a home.

The incident drew a crowd as protesters showed up to oppose the actions by ICE.