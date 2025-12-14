Stewartville will resume classes on Monday after deadly shooting

The Brief School officials say classes will resume in Stewartville after a shooting on Friday. A student wrestler was seriously hurt and a man died by suicide in an early morning shooting outside the Stewartville High School and Middle School. The district will have extra mental health resources and law enforcement on hand for the day of classes.



Stewartville Public Schools says classes will resume at its high school on Monday after a shooting left a student wrestler seriously hurt and a man dead in the parking lot of its high school and middle school.

The backstory:

Olmsted County deputies responded to the Stewartville Middle and High School parking lot around 5 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators say the wrestling team, a group of about 40 students and coaches, was gathered in the parking lot to board a bus when a shot rang out.

While no one saw the initial gunfire, coaches quickly found the victim – a student wrestler – and began rendering aid before first responders arrived. Shortly after, another shot was heard, and a man was found dead nearby from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they say they found a rifle next to his body.

The student wrestler suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose the motive behind the shooting, and we do not yet know the relationship between the student wrestler and the man. As of Friday, the wrestler's condition was considered critical but stable, deputies said.

Investigation underway outside Stewartville High School and Middle School after Friday morning's shooting. (FOX 9)

Classes to resume on Monday

What we know:

After the shooting early Friday morning, the district canceled classes for the day at the school. In a statement over the weekend, district officials announced classes would resume on Monday.

District officials said they would use a "late start" schedule for the day, with school staff arriving at 7:30 a.m.

Staff will attend meetings with principals and counseling staff to "provide factual updates and information for staff, provide access to support for those who need it, and to prepare plans for the day."

The district says extra police will be on hand to reassure staff and students. There will also be extra mental health resources available for students.

What they're saying:

The message from Stewartville Superintendent Belinda Selfors reads:

"Our hearts remain heavy as we continue to process the tragedy that occurred at our Middle School/High School on Friday, December 12. We know this experience has deeply affected our students, our staff, and families across our communities. There is no handbook for moments like this, and every child—and every family—will respond differently. Please know that your family’s concerns, fears, and questions are both understood and shared.

"In the midst of this heartbreak, we want to begin by expressing sincere gratitude for the care, compassion, and concern you have shown—for your children, for our staff, and for one another. "Your messages of support, patience, and kindness have meant more than words can convey.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities. We continue to work closely with law enforcement, mental health professionals, and safety experts to ensure our schools are secure and to review and strengthen our safety procedures. At the same time, we recognize that emotional healing is just as important as physical safety and that both are essential for our return to school.

"As we prepare to resume learning, we want to be clear: returning to school does not mean we are minimizing what has happened or expecting students to simply "move on." It means we are taking thoughtful steps forward together, providing structure and support while honoring the very real emotions our students may be experiencing. For some children, routine may feel comforting; for others, it may feel overwhelming. Both responses are normal."