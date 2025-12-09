Expand / Collapse search
Former St. Cloud priest charged with sexual misconduct, violence

Published  December 9, 2025 4:49pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Joseph Paul Herzing is facing multiple felony charges, including stalking and criminal sexual conduct.
    • The charges involve a pattern of abusive behavior towards a single victim over several years.
    • Herzing, a former Catholic priest, allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct while in a position of trust.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former Catholic priest in Minnesota is facing serious charges related to a pattern of abusive behavior spanning several years. 

Charges against the former priest 

What we know:

Joseph Paul Herzing is charged with multiple felonies, including stalking, criminal sexual conduct and threats of violence. The charges stem from incidents involving a single victim, identified as "Adult A," between 2018 and 2022. 

Herzing allegedly engaged in a pattern of stalking conduct, including multiple threats of violence and acts of physical assault.

The charges also include a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge related to a prohibited occupational relationship. 

History of violence, sexual abuse

The backstory:

The investigation began on Aug. 1, 2024, when the St. Cloud Police Department received a report of sexual abuse.

Herzing, who was serving as a priest in Little Falls and St. Cloud at the time, allegedly provided spiritual guidance to "Adult A" during the time of the alleged offenses. According to the complaint, Herzing's actions included inappropriate physical contact, threats and acts of violence. 

The complaint states on Feb. 3, 2022, Herzing physically assaulted the woman at a St. Cloud residence, choked her and threatened to kill her. The two got into another altercation on May 25, 2022, and she was upset, expressed suicidal thoughts and walked toward a river. Herzing went to the river, convinced her to go home and said he should "just let her kill herself."

The complaint states that night during a prayer at the home, the victim observed Herzing getting a text message from someone she suspected he was having an intimate relationship with. She confronted him, and he proceeded to choke her, wrestle her to the ground, hit her head against the pavement and threaten to kill her.

The complaint states on Aug. 13, 2022, Herzing took her to an event in Milaca on his motorcycle. They got into an altercation and on the way home, he threatened to kill them both by driving into a tree. 

The complaint states the victim told authorities from December 2021 to October 2022, Herzing would kiss her and touch her inappropriately, and have her do the same to him, either before or during night prayer. Herzing admitted to kissing the woman, but denied having a spiritual guidance relationship with her.

Witness statements, text messages and police reports corroborate Adult A's disclosures. 

The Source: Information from the State of Minnesota District Court documents.

