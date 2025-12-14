Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday: How cold it got
(FOX 9) - Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday, with temps in some cities as low as 20 below zero.
Extreme cold in MN
What we know:
Temperatures were frigid in central Minnesota, with temperatures well past twenty below zero:
- Browerville: -24 degrees
- Royalton: -23 degrees
- Long Prairie: -22 degrees
- Little Falls: -22 degrees
- Sauk Centre: -20 degrees
- Paynesville: -20 degrees
- Camp Ripley: -20 degrees
- Staples: -20 degrees
- St. Cloud: -18 degrees
Minnesota also claimed the coldest low temperature in the nation, with -29 degrees in Badoura. Badoura is about 30 miles northwest of Nisswa and 40 miles south of Bemidji.
Local perspective:
Closer to the metro, Buffalo recorded a temp of -18 degrees, Chaska was at -15 degrees, White Bear Lake was at -14, and the temperature at the official Twin Cities measuring site at the Minnesota airport was ten degrees below zero.
What's next:
After a week in the freezer, temperatures will finally warm up some this week. Tuesday and Wednesday we have forecasted highs in the 30s.