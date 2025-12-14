Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday: How cold it got

The Brief Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the year on Sunday. Many cities saw air temperatures of 20 degrees below zero or colder. In the metro, the official recording site for the Twin Cities at MSP Airport recorded a temp of -10 degrees.



Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday, with temps in some cities as low as 20 below zero.

Extreme cold in MN

What we know:

Temperatures were frigid in central Minnesota, with temperatures well past twenty below zero:

Browerville: -24 degrees

Royalton: -23 degrees

Long Prairie: -22 degrees

Little Falls: -22 degrees

Sauk Centre: -20 degrees

Paynesville: -20 degrees

Camp Ripley: -20 degrees

Staples: -20 degrees

St. Cloud: -18 degrees

Minnesota also claimed the coldest low temperature in the nation, with -29 degrees in Badoura. Badoura is about 30 miles northwest of Nisswa and 40 miles south of Bemidji.

Local perspective:

Closer to the metro, Buffalo recorded a temp of -18 degrees, Chaska was at -15 degrees, White Bear Lake was at -14, and the temperature at the official Twin Cities measuring site at the Minnesota airport was ten degrees below zero.

What's next:

After a week in the freezer, temperatures will finally warm up some this week. Tuesday and Wednesday we have forecasted highs in the 30s.