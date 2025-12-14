Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday: How cold it got

Published  December 14, 2025 8:47pm CST
Winter Weather
MN weather: Warm up in the forecast

The Brief

    • Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the year on Sunday.
    • Many cities saw air temperatures of 20 degrees below zero or colder.
    • In the metro, the official recording site for the Twin Cities at MSP Airport recorded a temp of -10 degrees.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota saw its coldest morning of the season on Sunday, with temps in some cities as low as 20 below zero.

Extreme cold in MN

What we know:

Temperatures were frigid in central Minnesota, with temperatures well past twenty below zero:

  • Browerville: -24 degrees
  • Royalton: -23 degrees
  • Long Prairie: -22 degrees
  • Little Falls: -22 degrees
  • Sauk Centre: -20 degrees
  • Paynesville: -20 degrees
  • Camp Ripley: -20 degrees
  • Staples: -20 degrees
  • St. Cloud: -18 degrees

Minnesota also claimed the coldest low temperature in the nation, with -29 degrees in Badoura. Badoura is about 30 miles northwest of Nisswa and 40 miles south of Bemidji.

Local perspective:

Closer to the metro, Buffalo recorded a temp of -18 degrees, Chaska was at -15 degrees, White Bear Lake was at -14, and the temperature at the official Twin Cities measuring site at the Minnesota airport was ten degrees below zero.

What's next:

After a week in the freezer, temperatures will finally warm up some this week. Tuesday and Wednesday we have forecasted highs in the 30s.

Winter WeatherMinnesota