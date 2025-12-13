ICE arrests employee of a Brooklyn Park business

The Brief An employee of a Brooklyn Park business was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Friday. Initially, Brooklyn Park police responded to a report that "all individuals" at the business were arrested, but officers confirmed it was only one.



An employee of a Brooklyn Park business was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Friday morning.

Brooklyn Park ICE arrest

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers received a report that on Friday morning, all individuals from a business on the 8500 block of Zane Avenue North had been arrested by ICE.

Officers responded and confirmed that only one employee had been arrested by ICE, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the raid still remain unclear. Police did not say what business the raid happened at.

FOX 9 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for more information.