Minnesota Jewish community mourns Bondi Beach attack

The Brief Fifteen people were killed in a terror attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney. Two shooters were involved; one was killed by police, and the other is hospitalized. In Saint Paul, a Hanukkah celebration continued despite the attack.



A Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney turned tragic when a terror attack claimed the lives of 15 people.

Hanukkah celebration attacked

What we know:

Authorities reported that two shooters, a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, were responsible for the attack. The older suspect was killed by police, while the younger one was shot and is currently in the hospital.

The attack took place during a gathering of hundreds of people celebrating the start of Hanukkah. Alongside the 15 victims who lost their lives, 42 others were injured, with several in critical condition.

Saint Paul stands strong

Local perspective:

In Saint Paul, the Jewish community held firm in their resolve to celebrate Hanukkah despite the attack. A "Menorah Parade" took place, ending at the State Capitol with a menorah lighting ceremony.

Rabbi Mayer Rubinfeld, Assistant Rabbi of Adath Israel Synagogue, expressed the community's mixed emotions of fear and resilience. "The members of the Jewish people, we’re nervous. You know, [in the] last two years, antisemitism went up a lot. We are scared, but we’re also strong. We're not going to give up," said Rubinfeld.

Participants braved the cold to light the first candle on the menorah, symbolizing light in times of darkness.

"We were taught throughout the years that we take that hurt, and we add strength. We do more and more; their murder should not be in vain. We should dedicate to adding light in their memory," said Rubinfeld.