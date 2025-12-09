Man accused of killing co-worker with sledgehammer indicted on first-degree murder

The Brief David Delong, 40, has been indicted with first-degree murder after reportedly attacking his coworker with a sledgehammer in Cokato, Minn. The motive behind the attack has not been disclosed, though prosecutors say Delong told deputies he didn't like 20-year-old Amber Czech. If convicted of first-degree murder, Delong faces life in prison.



The Minnesota man accused of bludgeoning his female co-worker to death with a sledgehammer is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

First-degree murder indictment

What's new:

David Delong, a 40-year-old from Watkins, has been indicted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of intentional second-degree murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Amber Czech, according to court documents filed on Monday.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Delong faces up to life in prison.

Deadly workplace attack

The backstory:

Czech was working as a welder at Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato when her co-worker, David Delong, allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer on the morning of Nov. 11.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Delong walking from his work area to Czech's workstation and swinging the sledgehammer. While Czech is not visible in the video, deputies say Delong is seen swinging the hammer horizontally with the first swing, then making four downward swings, as if striking her on the ground, charges allege.

Delong allegedly admitted to a witness that he "hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone," the charges read.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and located the bloody sledgehammer next to Czech’s body. Authorities tried to revive Czech, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive behind the attack has not been disclosed, though prosecutors say Delong told deputies he didn't like Czech and had been planning to kill her for some time.

What's next:

Delong next court date is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Trade workers showing support

Dig deeper:

The National Association Of Women In Construction held an emergency meeting after Czech's death where hundreds of members shared their own stories of gender harassment.

READ MORE: Death of young welder resonates with women in the trades across U.S.

Women trades workers from across the country have also contributed thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe to support Czech's family and wore blue to work to honor her. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $125,000.

Czech's funeral took place at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson on Nov. 22.