Convicted fentanyl dealer tied to 2 fatal overdoses sentenced to 17 years

The Brief A man convicted of two overdose deaths was sentenced to 204 months in prison by a federal judge. Patrick Carl Timberlake, 29, of Columbia Heights, sold heroin laced with fentanyl, leading to at least two deaths. Prosecutors showed that Timberlake continued to sell drugs despite knowing one of his customers died.



A 29-year-old man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and fentanyl after two overdose deaths were linked to him by investigators.

Twin Cities drug dealer sentenced to prison

Big picture view:

Patrick Carl Timberlake, Jr., 29, also known as "King," was sentenced to 204 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distributing heroin and fentanyl.

Timberlake was connected to the deaths of two people who overdosed on the drugs he sold. Investigators found he sold heroin containing fentanyl from apartments in St. Paul, Plymouth, and Columbia Heights.

Investigators also found that another drug customer told Timberlake that one of his customers died, to which Timberlake replied, "Okay." Despite learning this, Timberlake continued to sell drugs.

Police also recovered a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun with a 30-round extended magazine when they searched his apartment in Columbia Heights, which he is prohibited from possessing due to his previous convictions.

The victims:

The first victim was found unconscious on the bathroom floor by his father, who then called 911. The second victim was found by emergency services after someone requested a welfare check.

A medical examiner found both died from the toxic effects of heroin and fentanyl.