ELECTION RESULTS: 2022 midterms Minnesota primary

Voters in Minnesota head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to make their voices heard in the primary election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races, including U.S. representatives, governor and Minnesota representatives and senators, as well as local races, such as county and city officials.

In Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic primary challenger in a race where crime has emerged as the biggest issue. Her challenger, former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, opposes the movement to defund the police and last year helped defeat efforts to replace the city's police department. Omar, who supported the referendum, has a substantial money advantage and is expected to benefit from a strong grassroots operation.

The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying for the position. This is the first primary for the position in about 30 years, and is quite competitive, especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.

Minnesotans living in the First Congressional District have a bit of a confusing ballot. There is a special election to finish out the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's seat. Republican former state Rep. Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel CEO, are simultaneously competing in that special election and primaries to determine the November matchup for the next two-year term representing the southern Minnesota district.

Meanwhile, in the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a second term, and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are largely looking ahead to the Nov. 2 election.

Minnesota primary election results

Results can be found below after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.