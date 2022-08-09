Results in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District special election may be delayed

Those looking for results in a special election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Jim Hagedorn in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota might have to wait.

Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warned that results may come in later than expected for the race between Republican candidate Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Simon says, because this is a special election being held on primary day, an alternative reporting process is being used, that requires "more manual steps" by precincts.

The Secretary of State says counties have been instructed not to report those results until they have all the results from their precincts. That might mean some results for the race aren't in until late-night Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Finstad is the favorite to win the special election. Whoever wins Tuesday will represent southern Minnesota until January 2023, when the late U.S. Jim Hagedorn's term ends.

You can find results here, when they're available. For results in the other Minnesota primary races, click here.