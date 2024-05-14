Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota city named among Best Places to Retire by Forbes

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 14, 2024 9:53am CDT
Rochester
File photo of Rochester, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - This southern Minnesota city was named one of the 25 Best Places to Retire in 2024 by Forbes magazine. 

The 25 Best Places to Retire, published on Friday, names the best cities in the country and U.S. territories, including Rochester, Minnesota.

Forbes says when determining the list, it screens for natural hazard risks, primary care doctor availability, and crime while also focusing on "high quality retirement living at an affordable price." 

With no particular ranking, the best cities include: 

  • Athens, Georgia
  • Augusta, Georgia
  • Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Columbia, Missouri
  • Dorado, Puerto Rico
  • Fargo, North Dakota
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Iowa City, Iowa
  • Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • Lawrence, Kansas
  • Lexington, Kentucky
  • Lincoln, Nebraska
  • New Braunfels, Texas
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
  • Pittsfield, Massachusetts
  • Roanoke, Virginia
  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • Spokane, Washington
  • Tucson, Arizona
  • Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Yuma, Arizona

The publication describes Rochester as: "Proud home of famed Mayo Clinic and 124,000 people, 85 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Median home price $320,000, 19% below national median. Cost of living 6% below national average. PROS: Outstanding ratio of primary care doctors per capita. Good air quality. Low serious crime rate. Very bikeable. Relatively low vulnerability to natural hazards. CONS: Cold winters. Not very walkable. Difficult retiree tax climate: State taxes Social Security as part of progressive state."

