Minnesota city named among Best Places to Retire by Forbes

This southern Minnesota city was named one of the 25 Best Places to Retire in 2024 by Forbes magazine.

The 25 Best Places to Retire, published on Friday, names the best cities in the country and U.S. territories, including Rochester, Minnesota.

Forbes says when determining the list, it screens for natural hazard risks, primary care doctor availability, and crime while also focusing on "high quality retirement living at an affordable price."

With no particular ranking, the best cities include:

Athens, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Charlotte, North Carolina

Columbia, Missouri

Dorado, Puerto Rico

Fargo, North Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Iowa City, Iowa

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Lawrence, Kansas

Lexington, Kentucky

Lincoln, Nebraska

New Braunfels, Texas

Pensacola, Florida

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Roanoke, Virginia

Rochester, Minnesota

Savannah, Georgia

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Spokane, Washington

Tucson, Arizona

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Yuma, Arizona

The publication describes Rochester as: "Proud home of famed Mayo Clinic and 124,000 people, 85 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Median home price $320,000, 19% below national median. Cost of living 6% below national average. PROS: Outstanding ratio of primary care doctors per capita. Good air quality. Low serious crime rate. Very bikeable. Relatively low vulnerability to natural hazards. CONS: Cold winters. Not very walkable. Difficult retiree tax climate: State taxes Social Security as part of progressive state."