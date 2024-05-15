Minnesotan plans to become first Black woman to solo kayak the Mississippi River

There is something about being on the water that makes Devin Brown feel at home.

Soon, her passion for paddling the mighty Mississippi will go the extra mile.

"I'm really excited to actually get on the water and start the journey. I'm just really looking forward to the freedom of being on the river," said Brown.

Brown fell in love with the river during a business trip to the Twin Cities back in 2012.

She decided to change careers and move to Minneapolis from New Jersey to take advantage of the area's easy access to water.

Brown also took up kayaking and teaches classes tailored to Black and brown people who may not always feel welcome in the great outdoors.

"I have been called racial slurs on the river. Most recently, I was doing a race in Mora, Minnesota and someone just outwardly yelled 'You don't belong here'. And for them, I absolutely belong here," said Brown.

Now Brown will attempt to become the first Black woman to kayak the length of the Mississippi, from the source to the sea, on her own.

She hopes the 2,300-mile adventure from Lake Itasca to the Gulf Of Mexico will inspire other people of color to connect with nature.

"The visibility of this trip is important, so that I can show little Black and brown girls that we belong in nature and to do things that people don't think are for Black people," said Brown.

Brown says the trip will also be a spiritual journey, where she can blaze a trail on the water, one stroke at a time.

"I know that there's a version of myself out there on the river that I'm meant to meet. I'm really excited to meet the next version of myself to do more for my community, to get more people into nature and on the river," said Brown.

Brown plans to embark on her journey down the Mississippi at the end of the month.

If you'd like to donate to her mission, click here.