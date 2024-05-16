Man trapped in grain bin dies in southwest Minnesota

article

A 48-year-old man in southwest Minnesota died on Tuesday after becoming trapped in a grain bin.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said the 48-year-old man went inside the grain bin to install equipment, became submerged in the grain, and could not get out.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on 211th Street in Balaton and ultimately extricated the man from the bin. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Balaton Fire Department, Balaton Ambulance, Tracy Fire Department, Garvin Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care, and Marshall Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Balaton is located approximately 20 miles south of Marshall, Minnesota.