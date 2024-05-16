Minneapolis PD investigating 2 homicides on Thursday

Minneapolis police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in the city.

Officers responded to the first shooting shortly after noon along Morgan Avenue North near North 12th Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s who had been seriously injured after being shot more than once. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police say it appears an argument between a group of people ended with shots being fired. The investigation is ongoing.

Just over two hours after that shooting, officers were called out to another deadly shooting.

This time, officers were called out to the area of West Lake Street and Blaisdell Avenue. Initially, the 911 call reported a possible drug overdose. But, at the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

He was also rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officers say the victim may have come from a nearby homeless encampment along Blaisdell Avenue.

No arrests have been made in either case.