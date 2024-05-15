‘Operation Safe Summer’ announced by Minneapolis Police Department

Public safety officials in the city of Minneapolis are launching a strategic plan to combat crime over the summer.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette presented an overview of steps that will be taken to reduce crime and keep the city safe during a city council committee meeting on Wednesday.

It's called ‘Operation Safe Summer’ and O’Hara said they would be using intelligence and data analytics to know where to focus patrols and conduct proactive investigations.

They’ll also be leveraging relationships with other departments to increase presence during events and at locations with high rates of crime.

"This is pro-actively working with all of the different agencies to address some long standing issues," he said.

O’Hara says they will also have all command staff doing foot patrols, and increase visibility of Neighborhood Safety Programming to give juveniles support, activities and alternatives to being on the street.

This is the third year of ‘Operation Safe Summer’ and officials say its shown positive results in the past.

All of this is in addition to the ongoing Late Night Safety Plan, the Robbery and Violent Crime Spree Response Protocol, and a staffing plan to include standby response options for the traffic unit and other specialty teams.