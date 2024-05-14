Minnesota State Fair's free shows for 2024

article

The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts on Tuesday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, dozens of acts will perform for free across five stages on the fairgrounds.

The fair has already released several Grandstand shows highlighted by Ludacris and T-Pain, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Becky G. Below is the full list of the free acts.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! Stage:

Phil Vassar (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8:30 p.m.)

Maggie Rose (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8:30 p.m.)

The War & Treaty (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8:30 p.m.)

Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m.)

Moon Taxi (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8:30 p.m.)

Semisonic (Sept. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.)

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime stage:

Church of Cash

Tommy Prine

The Men of Motown

The Dryes

Kazual

McKinley James

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

Radius

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Renata The Band

Ben Goldsmith

Mariachi Campanas de America

Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet

Jonny Lyons & the Pride

Lucas Hoge

Monroe Crossing

Screaming Orphans

Los Texmaniacs

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:

Tina Schlieske & Friends (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.)

Mae Simpson (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.)

L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.)

Corey Medina & Brothers (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.)

First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8 p.m.)

The Brothers Allmanac (Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime:

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Clare Doyle

Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro

High & Rising

Alexander Craig

The Robb Henry Trio

The Scarlet Goodbye

PK Mayo Band

The Jorgensens

Jiggs Lee Invasion

Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball

Faith Boblett

LAAMAR

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage:

The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.)

Tropical Zone Orchestra (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.)

PopROCKS (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.)

The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.)

International Reggae All Stars (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8 p.m.)

Grupo Esplendor Norteño (Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment:

Alma Andina

New Primitives

Pan Dimensions

Rumba Nueva

Doctor Kielbasa

iLLism

McNasty Brass Band

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance

Dia Toti

World Jazz Collegium

Native Pride Dancers

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:

Mark Hayward

The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!

Tuey

Kidsdance

Alléz-OOPS! Circus. Comedy. Spectacle.

Monster Shop Bump’n

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods.

Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles and other groups. This schedule will be announced later this summer.

The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.

Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.

Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. To learn more about the free entertainment, visit the State Fair's website here.