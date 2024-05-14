Minnesota State Fair's free shows for 2024
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts on Tuesday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, dozens of acts will perform for free across five stages on the fairgrounds.
The fair has already released several Grandstand shows highlighted by Ludacris and T-Pain, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Becky G. Below is the full list of the free acts.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! Stage:
- Phil Vassar (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Maggie Rose (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8:30 p.m.)
- The War & Treaty (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Moon Taxi (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Semisonic (Sept. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.)
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime stage:
- Church of Cash
- Tommy Prine
- The Men of Motown
- The Dryes
- Kazual
- McKinley James
- The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band
- Radius
- Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
- Renata The Band
- Ben Goldsmith
- Mariachi Campanas de America
- Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet
- Jonny Lyons & the Pride
- Lucas Hoge
- Monroe Crossing
- Screaming Orphans
- Los Texmaniacs
- MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:
- Tina Schlieske & Friends (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.)
- Mae Simpson (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.)
- L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.)
- Corey Medina & Brothers (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.)
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8 p.m.)
- The Brothers Allmanac (Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime:
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Clare Doyle
- Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro
- High & Rising
- Alexander Craig
- The Robb Henry Trio
- The Scarlet Goodbye
- PK Mayo Band
- The Jorgensens
- Jiggs Lee Invasion
- Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball
- Faith Boblett
- LAAMAR
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage:
- The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band (Aug. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.)
- Tropical Zone Orchestra (Aug. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.)
- PopROCKS (Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.)
- The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.)
- International Reggae All Stars (Aug. 30 and 31 at 8 p.m.)
- Grupo Esplendor Norteño (Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment:
- Alma Andina
- New Primitives
- Pan Dimensions
- Rumba Nueva
- Doctor Kielbasa
- iLLism
- McNasty Brass Band
- Maurice Jacox & We Still R
- Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance
- Dia Toti
- World Jazz Collegium
- Native Pride Dancers
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:
- Mark Hayward
- The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!
- Tuey
- Kidsdance
- Alléz-OOPS! Circus. Comedy. Spectacle.
- Monster Shop Bump’n
- Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest
Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods.
- Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles and other groups. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.
- Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.
The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. To learn more about the free entertainment, visit the State Fair's website here.