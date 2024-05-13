Video shows brawl at Northtown Mall carnival that left 1 officer injured

Drone video shows a brawl that broke out Saturday evening during a carnival at Northtown Mall in Blaine, which left one officer hurt and forced the carnival to shut down early.

In the video, a police drone shows a fight involving a group of teenage girls, surrounded by a large crowd of onlookers – many with their phones out apparently recording the fight.

Two Blaine officers are seen trying to break up the fight. But, the assault continues, with one girl jumping on the back of an officer.

Another officer also caught an elbow to the head, suffering a concussion from the injury.

(FOX 9)

The brawl lasted for several minutes before the teens ran away when officers threatened to use a chemical spray.

The mall was forced to close due to the mayhem.

Two teens are facing charges of assault connected to the fight.

Police say this is the second time in two years that the mall was forced to close early due to a disturbance at the carnival. The carnival is set to reopen this week, running Wednesday through Sunday. Officers say fencing will be installed around the carnival grounds and visitors will have to enter through a single entry point. No one under 18 will be allowed in without a guardian.