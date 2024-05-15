2 Minnesota camping spots named among the best in the Midwest

article

Two Minnesota locations have been recognized among the Top 10 Best Places to Camp in the Midwest.

Dyrt, a camping website and app, released its top lists on Tuesday, which are based on the community of campers' reviews and ratings. The 60 best camping spots were divided into six regions: Central, Mountain, Northeast, Pacific, Southeast, and the Midwest, which includes two Minnesota camping locations.

The Top 10 Best Places to Camp in the Midwest for 2024 are:

Sandy Springs Campground in Stout, Ohio Hitchcock County Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa Mouth of Two Hearted River State Forest Campground in Paradise, Michigan Voyageurs National Park Backcountry Camping in International Falls, Minnesota B Berry Farms in Marshfield, Missouri Sangchris Lake State Park in Rochester, Illinois Wyalusing State Park in Bagley Wisconsin Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, Indiana Lamb’s Resort in Schroeder, Minnesota Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Middle Brook, Missouri

The website describes Voyageurs National Park Back County Camping in part, as "The sense of adventure that comes from boating to a trailhead and then hiking or paddling further in to reach your campsite is hard to beat… Once you’re there, explore the forested, rocky landscape, watch for wildlife, stargaze in the dark night skies, or paddle the waterways to your heart’s content."

Meanwhile, Lamb’s Resort is described by the website in part, as "This family-owned resort stakes its claim as the only campground in the state on the north shore of Lake Superior with campsites right on the lake. Situated on 60 acres with a half-mile of private beach, Lamb’s Resort has been in operation for more than a century…. The Cross River, which bisects the property, is a great spot for swimming and there’s also a playground and arcade."

North Dakota and South Dakota camping locations made up half of the list of the top 10 best places in the central United States. Those locations include: