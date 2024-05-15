Semi crash leaves woman with life-threatening injury, 2 children hurt

article

A head-on crash with a semi-truck left a woman with a life-threatening injury while two boys in the car with her were also sent to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) states that a 42-year-old woman from Hamburg was driving a Ford F-350 with two boys, ages 13 and 10, west on Highway 12 in Wright County just before 3:30 p.m. when the truck rear-ended a Ford Taurus.

The Taurus, driven by a 62-year-old man from Waverly, was making a left turn when it was struck from behind by the F-350, according to the crash report.

MSP said the truck then went into the eastbound lane of the highway, where it crashed head-on into the semi.

The two boys reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The report states that everyone involved was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.