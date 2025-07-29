Daryl Hall, The Rascals to perform at Minnesota State Fair

article

The Brief Daryl Hall will perform at the Minnesota State Fair with The Rascals on Aug. 28. This comes after the Steve Miller Band canceled its upcoming tour, including its Aug. 28 State Fair show. Tickets for Daryl Hall and The Rascals go on sale on Friday.



Daryl Hall with special guest The Rascals will perform at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, replacing the Steve Miller Band show that was canceled earlier this month.

Daryl Hall and The Rascals at Minnesota State Fair

Local perspective:

Daryl Hall and The Rascals show will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 1, and range in price from $44-$74.75 for reserved seating and $88-$100.25 for the party deck.

This announcement comes after the Steve Miller Band canceled its upcoming tour, including the Minnesota State Fair show. The band was scheduled to perform with The Rascals.

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows for 2025

Dig deeper:

Here is the complete lineup for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.