Steve Miller Band cancels MN State Fair gig: ‘Blame it on the weather’

Published  July 17, 2025 12:54pm CDT
The Brief

    • In March, the Steve Miller Band was announced for the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series, slated to perform on Aug. 28 with The Rascals.
    • However, an announcement from the band on Thursday says a combination of "extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires" have led to the show being canceled.
    • As part of the announcement, the band said they "don’t know where, don’t know when" but that they "would hope to see you all again" when they resumed shows.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Telling fans to "always trust your instincts" in an announcement on his website, a post from the Steve Miller Band says his upcoming tour – which included a stop at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand – has been canceled.

Steve Miller Band State Fair show canceled

What we know:

Citing a combination of "extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires," the announcement says that the risks created for both the audience and crew were "unacceptable," and ultimately led to the decision to cancel the Aug. 28 show.

Noting that fans can "blame it on the weather," the post concludes by saying the band said that they "don’t know where, don’t know when" but that they "would hope to see you all again" when they resumed shows.

Announced earlier this year, the tour was set to make stops in 19 different states, including New York, Atlantic City and more.

The Source: Information pulled from the Steve Miller Band's official website.

