Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Who is John Hoffman?

The Brief Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were hospitalized after a Saturday morning shooting. Authorities say Hoffman and Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman were targeted, and the suspect is 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Hoffman was elected as a lawmaker in 2012, and is a staunch advocate for people with disabilities. His daughter is an amputee.



Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents Saturday morning in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.

Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were taken to a hospital to have surgery and are recovering. Authorities say the suspect is 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Authorities say Hortman and Hoffman were targeted.

Who is John Hoffman?

What we know:

Hoffman, 60, was first elected in 2012 and was chair of the Senate Human Services Committee, which oversees one of the biggest parts of the state budget. He and his wife have one daughter.

Boelter lives in Champlin, and owns a consulting firm. He and his wife, Yvette, have one daughter. He previously was marketing and public relations director for a nonprofit provider of employment services for people with mental illnesses and intellectual and developmental disabilities and supervised a juvenile detention center in Iowa.

In 2023, Hoffman supported budget legislation that extended the state MinnesotaCare health program to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, starting this year. On Monday, he voted against a bill to end that coverage for adults on Jan. 1 — a GOP goal that was a key part of the budget agreement that Hortman helped broker.

Last year, Hoffman sponsored a bill designed to prevent courts from blocking people with disabilities from adopting children, and in 2023, he proposed an amendment to the state constitution to create a fund to pay for long-term care by taxing the Social Security benefits of the state’s wealthiest residents.

A staunch disability advocate

Why you should care:

FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey joined coverage on Saturday and said she got to know Hoffman and his family when she became an amputee. She lost her leg in a 2017 boating accident. Hoffman’s daughter is also an amputee.

"John is known across the state for being a staunch disability advocate," Godfrey said. "He’s someone who Republicans and Democrats alike would say he’s there for the right reasons. He wants to help people. This is not a political issue, John Hoffman might have been a staunch Democrat, but he had friends on the other side of the aisle."