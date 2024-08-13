Live updates: Minnesota primary election results 2024

Minnesotans went to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to make their voices heard in the primary election.

On the ballot, there were partisan races, including Congress and the Minnesota Legislature, as well as some county, city and school board races.

Here's a look at what happened on primary day, which will set the stage for the November general election (this will be updated as results come in after 8 p.m. when the polls close):

Minnesota primary election results

The two major primary races in the U.S. House for Minnesotans were Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District between incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and challenger former City Council member Don Samuels and Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, where incumbent U.S. Rep. Michell Fischbach (R-Minnesota) faced a challenge from businessman Steve Boyd.

Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District race is a rematch from 2022, when Omar narrowly beat Samuels to be on the November general election ballot. Omar is better prepared going into the 2024 primary compared to the 2022 primary. Omar has improved her fundraising over the past two years with this year’s pre-primary financial report showing she raised about $6.2 million, while Samuels about $1.4 million.

Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District race features incumbent Fischbach and Boyd, who has been referred to as a Christian conservative. Neither Republican got the GOP's endorsement in the race but Fischbach does have former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

U.S. Senate primary results

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is heavily favored to win her Democratic primary as she seeks her fourth term on the November ballot. However, several Republican candidates, including Royce White and Joe Fraser, are seeking to challenge her by winning their August primary.

White, 33, of Hopkins, is a former Iowa State and NBA basketball player who lost in the 2022 Minnesota Fifth Congressional District Republican primary. He became politically active after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, and won the GOP party endorsement in May.

Fraser, 51, served in the U.S. Navy for more than two decades. He has never run for political office before.

Minnesota State Senate special election primary results

Here's a look at the Minnesota State Senate District 45 special election results.

At the state level, control of the Minnesota Senate will be decided this November. Two Democrats are running against each other on Tuesday hoping to get on the general election ballot after Minnesota state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat, resigned her seat as she seeks to be elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Third Congressional District. As a result, there will be a special election for District 45, which includes portions of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Orono, in the Minnesota Senate.

That race could determine if Democrats or Republicans control the state Senate (after Morrison's departure, representation in the state Senate is tied 33-33). Two DFLers are seeking a place on the November ballot — Emily Reitan and former state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Republican Kathleen Fowke for the seat.

Minnesota House District 61A primary results

Will Stancil, Katie Jones and Isabel Rolfes are running in the Democratic primary after Rep. Frank Hornstein decided not to seek reelection in 2024 after 22 years of service in the Minnesota Legislature. He won more than 98% of the vote in the 2022 general election.

House District 61A includes a portion of downtown Minneapolis and the area around Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis.

Minnesota State House primary results

Here's a look at the Minnesota State House primary results for the races that are not uncontested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.