Como Zoo welcomes baby sloth after surprise birth

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory welcomed its newest member on Wednesday after a sloth unexpectedly gave birth.

Surprise birth at Como Zoo

The backstory:

Zoo staff members said visitors got an unexpected surprise when 6-year-old Sago, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, gave birth in the exhibit.

"We couldn’t have planned a more exciting experience for our guests yesterday! It’s not every day you get to see a sloth being born right in front of you. It was a truly special moment, and Sago is already proving to be a fantastic first-time mom," said senior zookeeper Jill Erzar.

Following the birth, Sago immediately began cleaning her baby and the pair continue to bond. The zoo’s staff said they don’t know the gender of the baby, and likely won’t for some time, but the pair are doing well.

"Right now, we’re just enjoying watching the baby bond with Sago," Erzar said. "It will be a while before we know if we have a little boy or girl, but for now, we’re focused on making sure both mom and baby are thriving."

The first-time parents, Sago and 3-year-old Ziggy, joined the zoo in 2023. They were recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, according to a press release from the zoo.

The newborn sloth, which has not yet been named, can be viewed at an exhibit in the primate building.