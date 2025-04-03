Minnesota most 'financially literate' state: Survey

article

The Brief A new ranking puts Minnesota as the most financially literate state. The survey looked at a number of metrics, including financial habits, education, and results of a financial literacy test. Several Midwest states performed well in the rankings along with Minnesota.



Minnesota is the most financially literate state, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.

Why did Minnesota finish so well?

Dig deeper:

On its surface, the survey seems fairly suspect. How did Minnesota finish number one while some of the states that house the nation's largest financial hubs in the United States (like New York, California, and Illinois) finish in the lower half?

The survey says it used three different dimensions to build the rankings, including: financial planning and habits for state residents, financial education, and a financial literacy test put out by WalletHub.

The backstory:

For Minnesota, the survey points to financial education that is "baked" into the state's K-12 curriculum. Minnesota also has the lowest percentage of adults who spend more money than they make, the survey adds. Additionally, Minnesotans have the highest median credit score in the country, WalletHub points out.

Full rankings

Big picture view:

The Midwest performed pretty well in the rankings, with Minnesota, Nebraska (#3), Wisconsin (#5), and Iowa (#7) all in the top ten.

By the numbers:

Minnesota Colorado Nebraska Virginia Wisconsin New Hampshire Iowa Washington Vermont New Jersey Maryland Florida Utah Pennsylvania Maine Michigan Oregon North Carolina Ohio Indiana Missouri Arizona Massachusetts Kansas Connecticut Delaware North Dakota West Virginia Texas Idaho Rhode Island Illinois Georgia Wyoming New York Nevada South Carolina Montana New Mexico Alabama Hawaii District of Columbia California Alaska Louisiana Mississippi Tennessee Kentucky South Dakota Oklahoma Arkansas