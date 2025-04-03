Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota most 'financially literate' state: Survey

Published  April 3, 2025 12:52pm CDT
The Brief

    • A new ranking puts Minnesota as the most financially literate state.
    • The survey looked at a number of metrics, including financial habits, education, and results of a financial literacy test.
    • Several Midwest states performed well in the rankings along with Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota is the most financially literate state, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.

Why did Minnesota finish so well?

Dig deeper:

On its surface, the survey seems fairly suspect. How did Minnesota finish number one while some of the states that house the nation's largest financial hubs in the United States (like New York, California, and Illinois) finish in the lower half?

The survey says it used three different dimensions to build the rankings, including: financial planning and habits for state residents, financial education, and a financial literacy test put out by WalletHub.

The backstory:

For Minnesota, the survey points to financial education that is "baked" into the state's K-12 curriculum. Minnesota also has the lowest percentage of adults who spend more money than they make, the survey adds. Additionally, Minnesotans have the highest median credit score in the country, WalletHub points out.

Full rankings

Big picture view:

The Midwest performed pretty well in the rankings, with Minnesota, Nebraska (#3), Wisconsin (#5), and Iowa (#7) all in the top ten.

By the numbers:

  1. Minnesota
  2. Colorado
  3. Nebraska
  4. Virginia
  5. Wisconsin
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Iowa
  8. Washington
  9. Vermont
  10. New Jersey
  11. Maryland
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Pennsylvania
  15. Maine
  16. Michigan
  17. Oregon
  18. North Carolina
  19. Ohio
  20. Indiana
  21. Missouri
  22. Arizona
  23. Massachusetts
  24. Kansas
  25. Connecticut
  26. Delaware
  27. North Dakota
  28. West Virginia
  29. Texas
  30. Idaho
  31. Rhode Island
  32. Illinois
  33. Georgia
  34. Wyoming
  35. New York
  36. Nevada
  37. South Carolina
  38. Montana
  39. New Mexico
  40. Alabama
  41. Hawaii
  42. District of Columbia
  43. California
  44. Alaska
  45. Louisiana
  46. Mississippi
  47. Tennessee
  48. Kentucky
  49. South Dakota
  50. Oklahoma
  51. Arkansas

The Source: This article pulled information from a news release from WalletHub on their ranking.

