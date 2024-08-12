MN GOP candidate encouraging Republicans to vote Democrat in primary

Minnesota’s primary system pits Democrat against Democrat and Republican against Republican on Aug. 13.



It's an open primary, so anyone can vote in either the Democrat or Republican primary.

And at least one Republican is rooting for a Democrat, while encouraging other Republicans to vote Democrat as well.

Don Samuels almost squeaked out a surprise in 2022 against Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"The race was very close," he told FOX 9 between canvassing stops on the day before the 2024 primary.

The difference in 2022 was about 2,500 votes.

Two years later, Samuels is getting help from an unexpected source: Minnesota GOP-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Royce White.

He’s supporting the idea of Republicans in the 5th congressional district voting in the Democratic primary instead of casting ballots for him.

On X, he said he’s willing to lose 5,000 votes to help Samuels unseat Rep. Omar.

"She inspires Republican drama all the time. And, so we're not joining that," Samuels said.

Samuels told FOX 9 he’s not part of the strategy, and he’s not courting Republican votes, but 2022 proved every vote matters.

It's unusual for a Republican candidate to encourage his potential voters to cast ballots in the Democratic primary, but it’s not unheard of and in this case, it could have consequences in both races.

"We've never seen it work," said political analyst Blois Olson. "It's a risky strategy."

Olson says Republicans can spare the votes in the 5th district, but the race between White and Joe Fraser may be close enough for those votes to swing the Senate primary election.

And he’s not sure the votes will make a difference for Samuels.

He’s expecting a lot more ballots cast in a presidential election, and he’s seeing a better prepared Omar campaign.

"She's not caught off guard this year," Olson said. "She's organized. She's spending money. She's raising money."

Neither Rep. Omar nor White commented for this story, but their social media battles now extend to the ballot box.