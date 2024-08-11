Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels campaign ahead of primary rematch

Forty-eight hours from Tuesday night’s 5th Congressional District primary, both incumbent Rep. Ilhan Oman and challenger Don Samuels can agree that whoever wins the August 13th primary will likely be elected to Congress. The district hasn’t backed a Republican in decades; and in that, Samuels sees a window.

What Don Samuels is saying

"The voters have had three terms under Congresswoman Omar’s leadership and service," Samuels told FOX 9 on Sunday. "They are dissatisfied."

Samuels admits his campaign has very similar policy positions as Omar’s, but says the difference lies in his approach and ability to bring people together.

"She goes hard after one point of view, condemns the other point of view, alienates half of her district, and becomes divisive," Samuels said.

Ilhan Omar's response

"Anyone who knows me and Don knows who the divisive one is," Omar responded.

"He’s now adopted all of my policies because he knows those are winning policies," Omar added. "I hope we actually hear what he might want to do, instead of just taking my full platform and running with it."

Close call for Rep. Omar in 2022

Last time around in 2022, the race came down to about 2,500 votes amid low turnout in the off-year primary.

Samuels performed well in the suburbs but couldn't endure a 9,300 vote deficit in Minneapolis, including losing in his own ward in north Minneapolis.

Analysis

Longtime University of Minnesota political science professor and researcher Larry Jacobs believes Omar has an advantage over Samuels; pointing out that she’s raised more than three times the amount of money. Jacobs believes Samuels also failed to energize voters because his policies are so similar to Omar’s.

"I think she’s probably the favorite to win. I think Don Samuels has not quite created the energy, urgency, and organizational money that he needed to topple an incumbent," Jacobs told FOX 9. "I think it’s going to be a real tough climb for him to overcome what Ilhan Omar has built in the past and has now reenergized."

"I think Ilhan Omar will win by five points or more," Jacobs finished. "I’d be surprised if the race was as close as it was in 2022. It’s a very different environment."